Marietta Square transforms into a holiday shopping wonderland where you can find one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local businesses just minutes from home.

What’s Happening: Downtown Marietta offers dozens of local boutiques, artisan markets and specialty shops packed with handmade treasures, Georgia-made goods and vintage finds. The Marietta Square Artisan Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with local makers selling handcrafted art, candles, jewelry and seasonal décor.

What’s Important: Shopping locally means your money stays in Cobb County and supports small business owners instead of big box stores. You’ll find gifts nobody else will have under their tree.

Where to Shop: Local favorites around the Square include Doodlebugz for personalized and monogrammed gifts, Market With a B for home décor, Church Street Market for Georgia-made jellies and jams, and The Local Exchange for gourmet snacks and artisan treats. Book lovers can browse The Reading Attic while music fans will love Sweet Melissa Records’ vinyl collection.

Beyond the Square: The Rustic Market on Kennesaw Avenue carries home décor, candles, boutique apparel and handmade treasures all in one stop. The Spirit Exchange Co. on Whitlock Avenue specializes in holiday decorations, ornaments and gift wrap. Glory Haus on Cobb Parkway offers faith-based pieces and inspirational gifts.

Make a Day of It: Take breaks at Tuesdays Coffee + Shoppe, Cool Beans or Marietta Perks between shops. Grab lunch at Stockyard Burger or House of Lu. End your shopping day with craft beer at Two Birds Taphouse or Glover Park Brewery.

The Bottom Line: Every purchase supports a local maker or small business owner and keeps Marietta’s downtown vibrant. Most shops stay open late during the holiday season.