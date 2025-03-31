Atlanta Wants to Support 30-Year-Old Businesses

Atlanta is creating its first program to help businesses that have operated in the city for 30 years or longer, offering grants and increased visibility through an online registry.

“In a world that is rapidly changing, one thing remains constant—the culture and character of our local legacy businesses,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “These beloved establishments have shaped our community, providing not just goods and services but also a sense of identity and connection. Local legacy businesses are the backbone of our neighborhoods, the storytellers of our city and the innovators of our economy.”

The Atlanta Local Legacy program includes three main components:

An online registry and mobile app to help customers find legacy businesses

Legacy Empowerment Grants up to $5,000 for business modernization

Small Business Improvement Grants up to $50,000 for construction projects in designated Tax Allocation Districts

To qualify, businesses must be located in Atlanta, hold a current city business license, and have operated for at least 30 years.

“There are more than 400 legacy businesses throughout the city of Atlanta,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “Supporting these businesses means investing in not only the heritage of our city but also the local economy and job creation. Legacy businesses employ more than 11,000 people and bring more than $3 billion in revenue to the city.”

The program will officially launch on April 1, with a celebration requiring registration for attendance.