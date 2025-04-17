300 New Jobs Created with CRH’s Roswell Investment

Share

CRH, a global building materials company, is opening a new Finance and Accounting Shared Services Center in Roswell. The $1.7 million investment is expected to create more than 300 jobs, with an average salary of $74,000 per year.

The new center, located at 1120 Sanctuary Parkway, will support CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business, which is headquartered in Atlanta. Hiring has already begun, and the company expects to be fully staffed by 2029.

“Roswell provides an ideal environment for companies like CRH to flourish, and their decision to expand operations here is a testament to the strength of our community and our dedication to economic growth,” said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. “Our City is not only a prime destination for businesses but also a thriving home for families, thanks to our top-tier schools, safe neighborhoods, scenic parks, and strong sense of community. We are proud to welcome CRH to Roswell and look forward to all of the opportunities they will bring to our City.”

Governor Brian Kemp also welcomed the news. “CRH’s latest investment in Georgia is more proof that our state’s collaborative approach to economic development works for both prospective job creators and those already operating in our state. As we continue to foster a business-friendly environment, these investments create high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians. We look forward to CRH’s continued success in the No. 1 state for business,” he said.

The project is the result of partnerships with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

Career opportunities at CRH’s new Roswell center can be found at www.crhamericas.com/careers.