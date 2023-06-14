22-year-old Javon Granville who went missing in Macon has been found

Update: According to Javon Granville’s family, the 22-year-old has been located and is safe. The original story is below.

MACON — Javon Granville, a 22-year-old Macon man, has been missing since June 4. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating him.

Granville’s family says he has medical issues.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Granville is described as about 5’11’’ tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with five plaits in his hair. He was last seen wearing a long blue shirt and gray jogging pants in the Madison Street area.

There is no evidence of foul play or any immediate danger to Javon.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.