Do you know your barbecue?

There’s no denying that the mouthwatering aroma of barbecue fills the air and it’s a sure sign that summer is here. Barbecue is a staple food for many people, and it’s enjoyed around the world. But, how much do you know about the different types and styles of barbecue? In this article, we’ll explore the types of barbecue and how they differ, as well as the styles of barbecue sauce that are popular around the world.

Types of Barbecue

Barbecue is a cooking method that uses smoke, low heat, and a long cooking time to preserve and flavor meat. It’s a favorite in the Southern states of the, but it’s enjoyed worldwide. Here are some different types of barbecue:

Southern Barbecue

Southern barbecue, also known as American barbecue is slow-cooked over wood or charcoal fire, and it’s often associated with southern and midwestern states, such as Texas, North Carolina, and Kansas City. The meat prepared using this method is usually seasoned with a dry rub made of salt, pepper, and other spices before being cooked.

Korean Barbecue

Korean barbecue is marinated meat that is grilled at the table on a small grill. It usually consists of grilled beef, pork, or chicken marinated in a spicy, sweet, and savory sauce.

Brazilian Barbecue

Brazilian barbecue, also known as churrasco, uses large skewers to cook meat over an open flame. The most famous Brazilian barbecue dish is picanha, which is a cut of beef that is seasoned with coarse salt and cooked slowly over the flames.

Styles of Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue sauce is a staple condiment for any barbecue meal, and it’s the key to achieving the perfect flavor. Different regions have their own styles of barbecue sauce, each with its own unique flavor profile.

Texas Style

Texas barbecue sauce is known for its simplicity. It is made from a combination of chili powder, tomato sauce, vinegar, and spices. It has a sweet and sour flavor and is often used on beef brisket and ribs.

Kansas City Style

Kansas City style barbecue sauce is thick, sweet, and tangy. It is made from a combination of ketchup, molasses, vinegar, and brown sugar. It’s perfect for pork ribs and pulled pork.

Carolina Style

Carolina style barbecue sauce is a thin, tangy, and slightly sweet sauce that is based on vinegar and red pepper flakes. It’s perfect for pulled pork and is a favorite in the Carolinas. This type of sauce is a staple in any Carolina barbecue, and it’s the perfect accompaniment to the delicious smoked meat that is famous in the region.

Whether you prefer a mustard-based or tomato-based sauce, you’ll find that Carolina barbecue sauce adds a unique and delicious flavor to any barbecue meal.

Memphis Style

Memphis style barbecue sauce is a thinner sauce that is characterized by its vinegar and mustard base. It’s a favorite in the Southern states and is often used on pork and chicken.