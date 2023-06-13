Atlanta was named the most barbecue-obsessed city in the U.S.

The Gist: Atlanta has been ranked as the most barbecue-obsessed city, beating out Kansas City and Tampa Bay in the top three.
The Findings: With grilling season in full swing and Father’s Day approaching, a report has emerged indicating Atlanta as the top city in the US for barbecue fanatics. The survey conducted by Yelp also revealed other places such as Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas, all on the top 50 list of BBQ lovers.
Four cities from Texas made it to the top 15 spots on the list. The report also featured a map identifying the most popular Korean barbecue spots, with Las Vegas being the number one destination, followed by Atlanta and Seattle.
By The Numbers:
- Atlanta ranked as the top city for barbecues lovers in the US
- Kansas City and Tampa Bay rounded up the top three
- Las Vegas is the #1 destination for Korean BBQs, followed by Atlanta
- Minneapolis and Texas cities dominated the top 15 spots
- Das BBQ, Pit Boss BBQ, and Sweet Auburn BBQ are the most popular barbecue restaurants in Atlanta