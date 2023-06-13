Atlanta was named the most barbecue-obsessed city in the U.S.

The Gist: Atlanta has been ranked as the most barbecue-obsessed city, beating out Kansas City and Tampa Bay in the top three.

The Findings: With grilling season in full swing and Father’s Day approaching, a report has emerged indicating Atlanta as the top city in the US for barbecue fanatics. The survey conducted by Yelp also revealed other places such as Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas, all on the top 50 list of BBQ lovers.

Four cities from Texas made it to the top 15 spots on the list. The report also featured a map identifying the most popular Korean barbecue spots, with Las Vegas being the number one destination, followed by Atlanta and Seattle.

By The Numbers: