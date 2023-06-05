Georgia Weather: What to expect this week

Here is the weather forecast for the state of Georgia for the upcoming week:

Monday, June 5 : Partly cloudy with a high around 85°F and a low of 66°F. There’s a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, with a 19% chance of rain during the day and 24% at night. Winds will be light and variable​.

: Another partly cloudy day with a high of 87°F and a low of 66°F. There’s a 24% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm during the day, decreasing to 19% at night. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph​. Wednesday, June 7 : Mostly sunny with a high of 89°F and a low of 67°F. There’s a slight 12% chance of rain during the day and 14% at night. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 15 mph​.

: Expect occasional rain showers throughout the day, with a 41% chance of rain and a high around 79°F. At night, skies will clear with only a 10% chance of rain and a low near 60°F. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph​. Friday, June 9 : Sunny with a high of 84°F and a low of 61°F. There’s a minimal 6% chance of rain during the day and just 1% at night. Winds will be from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph​.

: A mainly sunny sky with a high of 87°F and a low of 67°F. There’s a slight 2% chance of rain during the day and a 22% chance at night. Winds will be light and variable​. Sunday, June 11: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day and night. There’s a 45% chance of rain during the day and 43% at night. Expect a high around 86°F and a low of 68°F. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph​.

Please note that the UV index will be high (10 out of 10) throughout the week, so make sure to protect your skin if you’re going to be outside.