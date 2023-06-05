A Tale of Stolen Tablet and Swift Justice in Atlanta

The Gist: Swift action and a keen eye by an Atlanta police officer resulted in the recovery of a stolen work tablet and an arrest just minutes after the reported theft.

The Crime: The incident transpired on Monday, May 22 at about 11:35 a.m., when a delivery man returned to his truck to find his work tablet missing from 148 Andrew Young International Blvd.

The victim contacted 911 and, with the help of onsite security, was able to provide a suspect description to the dispatched officer. The suspect, believed to have left on foot, was traced to the area of Peachtree Center Ave. and John Portman Blvd.

About 30 minutes after the initial report, the officer located a man who matched the suspect’s description.

The man, identified as Tony Clark, 42, was carrying a tablet in his backpack which was later confirmed to be the stolen item. Clark was arrested without incident and charged with Entering Auto and Theft by Taking.

He was subsequently taken to the Fulton County Jail. The stolen tablet was returned to its rightful owner.

By The Numbers:

A theft report was made at around 11:35 a.m.

The officer apprehended the suspect within 31 minutes, at approximately 12:06 p.m.

What’s Next?: The accused, Tony Clark, will face court proceedings on charges of Entering Auto and Theft by Taking. As in all criminal cases, Clark is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Remember, an arrest does not guarantee conviction. It is a step in the criminal justice process where charges are formally made, and the court will determine the final outcome.