Scam Alert: Watch out for rental homes posted on social media



The Gist: Local house-hunters, keep your eyes peeled to protect against a scam. An alert issued by Burke County law enforcement authorities warns against a crafty real estate scam making rounds on social media platforms.

The Scam: Bogus accounts are copying real estate listings from local agents and advertising them as rentals, hoodwinking unsuspecting individuals into paying bogus application fees and deposits via mobile banking applications.

What Happened?: Scammers, impersonating real estate agents, have been creating fake accounts to duplicate existing listings of houses for sale. The ploy involves presenting these properties as available for rent rather than for sale on social media. The fraudsters then demand an application fee and a deposit to be transferred using mobile banking apps, such as Cashapp.

By The Numbers:

The exact number of fake accounts or misrepresented listings is unknown at present.

So far, fortunately, no victims have been reported to have transferred money to these fraudulent accounts.

Why It Matters: This scam is particularly insidious because it takes advantage of individuals who may be looking for affordable housing options and may be more likely to believe these too-good-to-be-true rental offers. Being aware of these deceptive practices is crucial to safeguard one’s hard-earned money and personal information.

What’s Next?: The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to exercise caution, especially while interacting with housing listings on social media platforms. Authorities advise verifying the legitimacy of the real estate agents and their listings before making any transactions. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Stay alert, stay safe!