Domestic incident results in fatal double shooting in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE — A double shooting early this morning in unincorporated Lawrenceville has left a man and a woman dead. Three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The shooting is believed to be domestic-related, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., officers assigned to the Central Precinct were called to a home on Woodington Circle, near Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive, where they discovered the bodies of the two adults in the driveway.

The call was made by a teenage boy who, along with his two younger siblings, was home at the time of the shooting. The children are high school, middle school, and elementary school-aged. None of the children were physically harmed in the incident.

According to police, detectives speculate that the shooting took place around dawn. With no other suspects believed to be involved, the focus of the investigation rests on the domestic relationship between the man and woman.

The Crime Scene Unit, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene. The names of the victims will be released once next-of-kin have been notified. The case, under number 23-0039870, is ongoing.