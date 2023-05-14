Police kill 76-year-old Georgia man in connection with wife’s shooting

The Gist: A tense standoff in Senoia ended tragically when law enforcement officers shot and killed Michael Adams, 76, after he allegedly shot his wife during a domestic dispute on Saturday.

What Happened?: Responding to a call about the dispute on Tranquil Road, officers found Adams armed. According to the GBI, efforts to get him to surrender peacefully proved unsuccessful. As Adams pointed his weapon at the officers, two deputies and a Senoia Police officer discharged their firearms, resulting in Adams’ death at the scene.

His wife was transported to the hospital with injuries.

What’s Next?: The GBI will spearhead an independent investigation into the shooting. Following this, the findings will be passed to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will also conduct an autopsy on Adams. As for Adams’ wife, she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries at the hospital.

Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.