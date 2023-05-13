Nine Plead Guilty in Grisly Gilmer County Murder: Manhunt Continues for 3 Remaining Suspects



The Gist: Nine individuals have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the brutal murder of Rossana Delgado, who was abducted in April 2021 in DeKalb County. Despite the major breakthrough, three key suspects remain at large.

What Happened?: Delgado was lured to a shopping mall by members of a drug trafficking organization, before being tortured and killed in a cabin in Gilmer County.

Following an intensive investigation involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, a number of suspects were identified and arrested, with some being extradited from Mexico.

By The Numbers:

9 people pleaded guilty prior to the trial.

3 key suspects remain at large: Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez Ramirez, and Maria Katherine Encarnacion.

Why It Matters: The arrest and subsequent guilty pleas of the nine individuals represent a significant step towards achieving justice for Rossana Delgado. However, with three key suspects still at large, the investigation is far from over.

What’s Next?: The GBI and other law enforcement agencies will continue their efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects. The public is urged to provide any information they may have about the whereabouts of the at-large suspects. The case, once completed, will be handed over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.

The GBI is seeking assistance from the public through its Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.