A one-year-old was found dead in Sandy Springs. Her mother has been charged with her murder

The News: Tragedy struck in Sandy Springs Thursday after a one-year-old was found dead in a body of water and her mother was charged with her murder.

Asia Calabrese-Lewis, the mother of one-year-old Nirvana Oliver, was charged with cruelty to children and felony murder following the discovery of her baby’s lifeless body in a pool near 2 Concourse Parkway in Sandy Springs.

What Happened?: Responding to a disturbance call at 2 Concourse Parkway address on the evening of May 11, Sandy Springs police found Calabrese-Lewis in a state of distress in the parking deck. The child’s father arrived and asked where the baby was and Calabrese-Lewis said the baby was dead in a nearby pool.

A search ensued, with the young girl’s body eventually being found in a nearby body of water.

Despite all attempts at life-saving measures and an immediate transfer to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, little Nirvana was pronounced dead.

Calabrese-Lewis was then arrested and taken to Fulton County Jail.

What’s Next: With Calabrese-Lewis now in custody, an active investigation is underway. Detective J. Pearson of the Sandy Springs Police Department is leading the case, and anyone with potentially helpful information is urged to reach out. He can be contacted at ipearson@sandyspringsga.gov or via phone at 770-551-6939.