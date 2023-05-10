Police shooting in Lithia Springs: What we know

The News: A confrontation in Cobb County late Tuesday night resulted in a police shooting, leaving Ricardo Tuggle and Kara Johnson injured after a domestic dispute turned violent.

What Happened?: Around midnight, officers responded to a 911 call on Drennon Avenue in Austell. The caller reported that Tuggle and Johnson were at the caller’s home, attempting to take Tuggle’s biological daughter. When the daughter refused, Tuggle reportedly drew a handgun and threatened the residents.

Tuggle and Johnson fled the scene in a silver KIA Sorento.

Police located and pursued the vehicle, but police say the duo refused to stop. The chase ended when police performed a PIT maneuver in Lithia Springs in neighboring Douglas County, disabling the vehicle.

Officers reported that Tuggle was behaving suspiciously and not complying with their commands to show his hands. In response, officers fired at Tuggle, striking him multiple times and hitting Johnson. A weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

By The Numbers:

Two people injured: Tuggle and Johnson.

One weapon recovered from the vehicle.

Tuggle’s daughter, 20, was the alleged target of the abduction.

Injuries: Both Tuggle and Johnson were transported to Grady Hospital. Johnson was treated and released, while Tuggle remains in serious but stable condition.

The Investigation: The Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the initial incident at Drennon Avenue, with charges pending. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation of the police shooting, and will release further information and updates.