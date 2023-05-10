No more swimming at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands

The Gist: In a move focused on safety, Margaritaville Water Park is closing its popular lake swimming area at Lake Lanier Islands, a decision that is expected to be met with negative reactions by the park’s visitors.

What Happened?: After a thorough safety review, the company has decided to close its lake for swimming. Though the lake will no longer be open for open swim, Margaritaville is redirecting lake access to controlled environments such as the Aquatic Adventure Wibit Attraction, as well as kayak and paddleboard rentals at LandShark Landing.

Why It Matters: The lake swimming area was a significant draw for many park-goers. Its closure could potentially affect the park’s appeal, despite the company’s other attractions. Margaritaville has always prioritized safety, but the decision to close a beloved feature may disappoint regular visitors.

What’s On The Horizon?: While the lake swimming area is closing, the beach area will remain open for lounging and sunbathing. The company is also planning to enhance other aspects of the park to offset the loss of the lake swim area. These improvements include a newly renovated Wave Pool, an improved Aquatic Adventure, a facelift for Parakeet Springs kids’ zone, the return of the Fin Dunker Bucket, and the opening of the New Parrot Mountain summer tubing slide.