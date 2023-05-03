Shooter on the loose after Midtown Atlanta shooting. Here’s what we know



The News: The shelter in place advisory has been lifted in Atlanta following a shooting that left one dead and four injured. The armed and dangerous suspect, Deion Patterson, is still at large.

What Happened?: An active shooter situation unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree St, between 12th Street and 13th Street in Atlanta.

Five shooting victims have been identified, with four transported to the hospital and one pronounced dead at the scene.

While the shelter in place advisory has been lifted, citizens are asked to stay away from the area due to the ongoing investigation.

By The Numbers:

5 shooting victims

1 deceased

$10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect

Suspect Details: Deion Patterson, 24 years old, is the primary suspect and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Photos of the suspect have been released, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 but not approach him. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and indictment.

Suspect may be in Cobb: According to Cobb County officials, the suspect is believed to be in the areas of Cobb closest to Atlanta.

Carjacked Vehicle: A vehicle was carjacked from 14th Street and Williams Street shortly after the shooting. Initially thought to have been recovered, authorities now confirm it has not been found. They are working to locate the vehicle and determine if it is connected to the shooting.

Why It Matters: This incident has left the community on edge, with the shooter still at large. Residents are asked to remain vigilant and report any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts or the carjacked vehicle.

What’s Next?: Police will continue their search for the suspect and the carjacked vehicle, while investigating the incident. The public is encouraged to stay informed through updates on the police department’s website and social media channels.