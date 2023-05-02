24-year-old Georgia man accused of sexually assaulting a child

HOMERVILLE — A – A 24-year-old Pearson resident, Erik Otoniel Ramos Perez, was arrested on May 2 following an investigation into a child sexual assault case.

Perez faces multiple charges, including rape, aggravated child molestation, kidnapping, first-degree home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and obstructing persons making emergency telephone calls.

The arrest came after a 911 call was received by the Homerville Police Department concerning a child being sexually assaulted at a residence on Old Fargo Highway in Homerville on April 29. The child was initially taken to Satilla Memorial Hospital but later moved to Savannah Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

A second child present in the home during the incident was not physically harmed.

Following a “Be On the Lookout” alert issued by the Homerville Police Department, Perez was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being held at Coffee County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Homerville Police Department to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and once completed, the case file will be handed over to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.