A woman was shot and an officer was injured in an incident at a Georgia emergency room

A chaotic scene unfolded in the Hamilton Medical Center emergency room early this morning, resulting in one woman being shot and a Dalton Police Department officer being injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Dalton Police Department.

Chevona Doughty, a 41-year-old woman from Dalton, was reportedly barricaded in one of the examination rooms at the medical center when officers arrived at around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

As they entered the room, Doughty allegedly threw an unknown chemical liquid substance into the eyes of one of the responding officers. The officer, temporarily blinded, discharged his weapon, striking Doughty.

Both Doughty and the injured officer were treated at the scene. The woman’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and she was released into the custody of the Dalton Police Department.

The officer received treatment for his eyes and was later released from the hospital. The liquid substance thrown by Doughty was identified as hand sanitizer.

Doughty now faces charges of aggravated battery-officer, obstruction of officer, and criminal damage.

The GBI’s investigation will delve into the details of the incident to ensure a thorough and impartial assessment. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This marks the 35th police shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.