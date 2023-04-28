Mount Vernon School official charged with sexual exploitation of children. What we know

The News: Mount Vernon School’s Chief Financial Officer, Christopher James Winslow, was arrested in Sandy Springs and is accused of possession of child sexual abuse material.

What Happened?: According to the Sandy Springs Police Dept., on April 27 at about 6:30 a.m., Sandy Springs Police Department apprehended Winslow and charged him with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. The police are now collaborating with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to identify victims depicted in the material.

The School’s Response: Mount Vernon School CEO, Dr. Brett Jacobsen, has issued a statement confirming that Winslow will no longer be a part of the school community. The police are continuing their investigation, and Jacobsen has pledged to support their efforts. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the authorities.

“Law enforcement has assured us that there is no indication that any of our students or other employees were involved. This is devastating news for everyone, and we are committed to supporting law enforcement’s investigation however we can,” Jacobsen said in the statement.