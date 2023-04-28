Two homicide suspects on the loose in Gwinnett County

Developing: A shooting on Indian Trail Road in Gwinnett County left one man dead and another injured, with two suspects still at large.

What Happened?: Police say at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at the 1300 block of Indian Trail Road. They found two victims – one man dead in a restaurant doorway and another with non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital.

The Search: Detectives are pursuing two suspects who fled the scene on foot, with the Crime Scene Unit collecting evidence and officers interviewing witnesses. The K9 Unit and police helicopter are also assisting in the search of the nearby area.

By The Numbers:

1 deceased male found at the scene

1 injured victim taken to the hospital

2 suspects on the run

What’s Next?: The investigation continues, with detectives seeking more information about the victims and the events leading up to the shooting. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or, to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.