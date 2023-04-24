Here’s how you can dispose of hazardous household waste in Roswell

As spring blossoms, Roswell residents are gearing up for the city’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event.

Set for Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., the event provides a unique opportunity for locals to safely dispose of hazardous waste materials, ensuring a cleaner and safer community. The collection will take place at the Public Works, Transportation, and Fire Facilities located at 1810 Hembree Road, rather than the Roswell Recycling Center.

Exclusively for Roswell residents, the event prohibits participation from commercial entities. Attendees must present proper identification proving their residency.

Accepted hazardous waste items include paint thinner, turpentine, pesticides, undiluted pool chemicals, household cleaners, propane gas cylinders, mercury thermometers, non-rechargeable household batteries, aerosols, gasoline, fire extinguishers, and automotive brake fluid and used motor oil filters.

However, latex paint and oil-based paint will not be accepted during the event. Residents can properly dispose of these items by adding kitty litter or sawdust to the paint and placing the cans, with the lid off, on top of their garbage containers. Alternatively, the Roswell Recycling Center accepts oil-based and latex paints with proof of residency, up to a daily limit of two 5-gallon buckets or 10 cans of liquid paint per household. Leaking cans and those without original readable labels will not be accepted.

Materials cannot be dropped off before the event. For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, residents can visit the city’s website at www.roswellgov.com/hazardouswaste or contact event coordinator Nick Pezzello by emailing npezzello@roswellgov.com or calling 770-594-6512.

By participating in this event, Roswell residents play a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of their community, disposing of hazardous waste materials that could otherwise pose a threat to public health and the environment.