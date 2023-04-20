Operation Krack the Ice Nabs 34 Suspects

The Gist: A wide-ranging investigation in Georgia, dubbed “Operation Krack the Ice,” has led to the indictment of 34 individuals on gang, RICO, and drug charges, exposing an extensive organized crime network.

What Happened?: The Spalding County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 34 men and women involved in the criminal network spanning across several Georgia counties, including Spalding, Butts, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, Troup, and Tattnall.

By The Numbers:

68 defendant counts of violations of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act

24 defendant counts of violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

9 defendant counts of trafficking-methamphetamine

1 defendant count of terroristic threats

1 defendant count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

1 defendant count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony

Why It Matters: According to the GBI, the investigation, which began in late 2020, revealed that Ghostface Gangster Chad Ashley Allen was coordinating a drug trafficking enterprise from Georgia State Prison in Tattnall County, with the help of Mexican Drug Trafficking Organizations, members of the Ghostface Gangsters, Gangster Disciples, Sureños, and Bloods criminal street gangs.

This criminal enterprise has been operating since April 2014 and distributed methamphetamine, alprazolam, fentanyl, and heroin throughout Georgia.

What is RICO?: RICO — the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — is a U.S. federal law designed to combat organized crime by allowing law enforcement to charge individuals involved in a criminal organization for the actions of the entire group. It helps to hold leaders of criminal enterprises accountable for the illegal activities they direct or participate in, even if they don’t personally commit the crimes.

What’s Next?: Law enforcement agencies will continue to pursue this criminal network, with the goal of dismantling its operations and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The investigation has already led to the recovery of six firearms, including one “ghost gun.”