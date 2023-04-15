Large Fire Engulfs Pinova Plant in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — A large fire at the Pinova Plant at 2801 Cook Street, has prompted the Mayor of Brunswick to declare a local state of emergency today.

The declaration aims to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the city’s citizens, including the elderly, infirm, disabled, and those with household pets and service animals.

In response to the fire, an evacuation has been issued for a half-mile radius surrounding the plant, and a shelter-in-place order has been expanded to a one-mile radius. Due to wind conditions, the shelter-in-place advisory has been extended to St. Simons Island areas north of the airport, along with the half-mile radius of the plant.

The Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on the scene, working to control the blaze.

Mutual aid resources have been called in, including Effingham County Fire Rescue and Jacksonville Fire Department. Georgia Forestry has conducted a flyover drop to help combat the fire, with more drops expected on-site.

Temporary road closures have been implemented, affecting areas such as L Street to R Street, Tillman to MLK, Causeway, and parts of Hwy 17 near the plant.

The local state of emergency will remain in effect until the fire is under control and the threat to residents has been mitigated.

Emergency management and response powers have been granted to the Mayor and the City Manager following the activation of the local emergency operations plan.