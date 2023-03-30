Woodstock Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Child Molestation and Rape

WOODSTOCK — John Allen Bennett, 38, of Woodstock, was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole on March 13, after pleading guilty to multiple charges of sexual abuse of children.

The sentence, handed down by Superior Court Judge Tony Baker, also includes life on probation subject to sex offender special conditions.

The charges against Bennett were the result of a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office investigation, which found that he had molested two children who shared his home and a third child who had visited the residence. The mother of two of the children initially reported the allegations on March 26, 2022, after discovering Bennett in a bedroom with her child.

Bennett fled Woodstock upon learning that law enforcement had been contacted but was apprehended in Mississippi the following day. Following his arrest, Bennett attempted suicide and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The children, aged 11 to 13 at the time of the abuse, participated in forensic interviews conducted by the Anna Crawford Children’s Center. They described multiple acts of aggravated child molestation, rape, and child molestation. One victim reported that Bennett would bribe them with money or gifts in exchange for sex acts.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines, who prosecuted the case, called Bennett a “coward” for his actions.

“This defendant weaseled into the lives of innocent children, then violated them in unspeakable ways, manipulating and betraying them,” Hines said. “Then, when he was caught in the act, he ran away, like a coward, afraid to accept responsibility for his actions.”

Bennett admitted to all charges during the plea hearing, including aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, five counts of child molestation, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, and failure to register as a sex offender.

To report suspected child abuse, call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If the child is in immediate danger, call 911.