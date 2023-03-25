Rome police remind residents not to leave guns in their cars

The Gist: The Floyd County and Rome Police Departments’ Operation Save Our Seniors program, designed to protect seniors in South Rome from drugs and violent crimes, has led to 39 arrests and the recovery of around 40 guns.

The program emphasizes the importance of vehicle owners locking up and removing valuables from inside their cars, as stolen guns are often used to perpetrate street violence.

What Happened?: In the months leading up to the latest round-up, police found 25 guns, with at least five confirmed as stolen. Some guns had their serial numbers removed or had not yet been traced. The operation targets South Rome, where investigators discovered many stolen guns were being used.

Why It Matters: Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett of the Rome Police Department stressed the need for vehicle owners to lock their cars and keep accurate records of their guns’ serial numbers. Stolen guns are arming street violence, and one in three vehicles in Floyd County have a gun stolen from inside, according to local police. Thieves who break into at least three vehicles in a neighborhood are likely to walk away with one firearm.

“Simply parking your vehicle at your house does not ensure the security you think,” Burnett said.

What’s Next?: Operation Save Our Seniors aims to provide a clean slate for rebuilding the South Rome community, enabling seniors to feel safer and enjoy the lives they have built. The program will continue to focus on prevention measures and proactive traffic stops to reduce the flow of stolen guns and protect vulnerable residents.

About Rome, Georgia: Rome is located in Northwest Georgia in Floyd County. The median household income is is $38,000, and 21.6% of residents have a bachelor’s degree. 82% of residents have a high school diploma.