Decatur Murder Suspect Arrested in Atlanta after Multi-Agency Manhunt

The News: A major break in a Decatur murder case from last year has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.

What Happened?: Today, Chris L. Jackson of Atlanta was located and arrested at a Fairburn Road location in Atlanta. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson attempted to flee the scene but was ultimately apprehended by a K9 officer. Following the arrest, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say weapons were also recovered during the arrest.

Multi-Agency Investigation: Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Atlanta Police Department, and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, collaborated in the apprehension.

Why It Matters: Jackson is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Decatur resident Tarvies Thomas. The incident, which occurred on August 30, 2022, during an armed robbery on Bedevere Circle in Decatur, left the local community shaken.

Charges and Next Steps: Arrest warrants charge Jackson with felony murder and armed robbery in connection with Thomas’ death. Once released from the hospital, Jackson will be transported to the DeKalb County Jail to await further legal proceedings.