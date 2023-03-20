Weather Update: Freezing and fire possible in Georgia today

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for north and central Georgia, in effect now through Monday morning, as temperatures are expected to plummet into the 20s. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to protect sensitive vegetation and exposed pipes from the freezing conditions.

The Freeze Warning will remain in effect until noon on Monday.

However, the freezing weather is not over after the warning expires. A subsequent Freeze Watch has been issued for the same regions from late Monday night into Tuesday morning, as sub-freezing temperatures are anticipated to return once again.

Additionally, the the weather services has said a Fire Danger Statement may be needed for Monday, due to the expected low relative humidity in the area.

This fire danger adds another layer of concern for Georgia residents already grappling with the cold snap.