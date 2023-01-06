Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia’s representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker

The United States Capitol building
On the third day of Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives, votes the House voted five more times and McCarthy still failed to get enough votes to win the Speaker’s gavel.

The history-making series of votes puts the number of attempts to vote for Speaker at 11, breaking the previous record of nine votes.


As we enter Day 4 of the process, there are signs that there may be a deal with some members of the Freedom Caucus, but there is still a contingency of representatives who say they will not vote for Kevin McCarthy under any circumstances.

Here is how your representatives voted on each of yesterday’s ballots for Speaker.

Ballot #7: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R)

PhotoRepresentativeVoteDistrictHometownParty
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerRick AllenMcCarthy12thAugustaRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerSanford Bishop Jr.Jeffries2ndAlbanyDemocrat
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerEarl “Buddy” CarterMcCarthy1stPoolerRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerAndrew ClydeDonalds9thClydeRepublican
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 319371083_459414559701023_540440153819332672_n.jpgMike CollinsMcCarthy10thJacksonRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerA. Drew Ferguson IVMcCarthy3rdWest PointRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerMarjorie Taylor GreeneMcCarthy14thRomeRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerHank JohnsonJeffries4thLithoniaDemocrat
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerBarry LoudermilkMcCarthy11thCassvilleRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerLucy McBathJeffries7thLawrencevilleDemocrat
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 246148990_294007199210535_1328531437172737284_n.jpgRich McCormickMcCarthy6thSuwaneeRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerAustin ScottMcCarthy8thTiftonRepublican
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerDavid ScottJeffries13thAtlantaDemocrat
Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia's representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakerNikema WilliamsJeffries5thAtlantaDemocrat

