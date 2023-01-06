Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia’s representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker

On the third day of Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives, votes the House voted five more times and McCarthy still failed to get enough votes to win the Speaker’s gavel.

The history-making series of votes puts the number of attempts to vote for Speaker at 11, breaking the previous record of nine votes.

As we enter Day 4 of the process, there are signs that there may be a deal with some members of the Freedom Caucus, but there is still a contingency of representatives who say they will not vote for Kevin McCarthy under any circumstances.

Here is how your representatives voted on each of yesterday’s ballots for Speaker.

Ballot #7: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R)

Photo Representative Vote District Hometown Party Rick Allen McCarthy 12th Augusta Republican Sanford Bishop Jr. Jeffries 2nd Albany Democrat Earl “Buddy” Carter McCarthy 1st Pooler Republican Andrew Clyde Donalds 9th Clyde Republican Mike Collins McCarthy 10th Jackson Republican A. Drew Ferguson IV McCarthy 3rd West Point Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene McCarthy 14th Rome Republican Hank Johnson Jeffries 4th Lithonia Democrat Barry Loudermilk McCarthy 11th Cassville Republican Lucy McBath Jeffries 7th Lawrenceville Democrat Rich McCormick McCarthy 6th Suwanee Republican Austin Scott McCarthy 8th Tifton Republican David Scott Jeffries 13th Atlanta Democrat Nikema Williams Jeffries 5th Atlanta Democrat

Ballot #8: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R)

Ballot #9: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R), Kevin Hern (R)

Ballot #10: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R), Kevin Hern (R)

Ballot #11: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R), Donad Trump (R), Kevin Hern (R)