Crisis in Congress: How did Georgia’s representatives vote on Day 3 of Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker

On the third day of Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives, votes the House voted five more times and McCarthy still failed to get enough votes to win the Speaker’s gavel.
The history-making series of votes puts the number of attempts to vote for Speaker at 11, breaking the previous record of nine votes.
As we enter Day 4 of the process, there are signs that there may be a deal with some members of the Freedom Caucus, but there is still a contingency of representatives who say they will not vote for Kevin McCarthy under any circumstances.
Here is how your representatives voted on each of yesterday’s ballots for Speaker.
Ballot #7: Kevin McCarthy (R), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Byron Donalds (R)
|Photo
|Representative
|Vote
|District
|Hometown
|Party
|Rick Allen
|McCarthy
|12th
|Augusta
|Republican
|Sanford Bishop Jr.
|Jeffries
|2nd
|Albany
|Democrat
|Earl “Buddy” Carter
|McCarthy
|1st
|Pooler
|Republican
|Andrew Clyde
|Donalds
|9th
|Clyde
|Republican
|Mike Collins
|McCarthy
|10th
|Jackson
|Republican
|A. Drew Ferguson IV
|McCarthy
|3rd
|West Point
|Republican
|Marjorie Taylor Greene
|McCarthy
|14th
|Rome
|Republican
|Hank Johnson
|Jeffries
|4th
|Lithonia
|Democrat
|Barry Loudermilk
|McCarthy
|11th
|Cassville
|Republican
|Lucy McBath
|Jeffries
|7th
|Lawrenceville
|Democrat
|Rich McCormick
|McCarthy
|6th
|Suwanee
|Republican
|Austin Scott
|McCarthy
|8th
|Tifton
|Republican
|David Scott
|Jeffries
|13th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
|Nikema Williams
|Jeffries
|5th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
