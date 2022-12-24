Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road

According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp, from Rocky Creek Road when it collided with the center barrier and then went off the road on the right shoulder.

The driver of the pickup, a man from Macon, was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Leon Jones.

No one else was injured during the incident. The next of kin has not been notified and the sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.