Savannah Police arrest suspect in violent crime spree

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Police Department has charged a man in connection to two violent crimes in Savannah’s Southside this month. In addition, the suspect has been charged in connection to a homicide in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Police charged 21-year-old Adaunte Jermain Kimble with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was booked into the Chatham County jail on Dec. 16.

According to police, at about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of Northwood Drive and discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At about 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 15 officers responded to the 300 block of Linwood Drive for a report of an armed robbery and carjacking.

According to the investigation, the victim met up with the suspect after communicating on a dating/relationship app. After meeting, the armed suspect robbed the victim of his belongings and vehicle and struck him with the firearm.

Aggravated assault and robbery detectives collaborated on the cases and developed Kimble as a suspect. The police department’s Strategic Investigations Unit located Kimble on Dec. 16 and brought him in for questioning.

Follow ups on those cases led to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard, where Savannah and Chatham County Police Department located a homicide victim. The Chatham County Police subsequently, connected Kimble to that case as well and added a charge of murder.

All cases remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other violent crime should contact SPD’s Violent Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.