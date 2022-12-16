Police arrest suspect in killing of Gwinnett corrections officer

The Gwinnett Police SWAT Team has arrested 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir, of Dacula and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner.

Abdulkadir was apprehended at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Lithonia.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has been working this case around the clock since early Tuesday when the shooting occurred.

Through investigative work, detectives were able to identify Abdulkadir as the suspect in this case. He was arrested without incident.

The US Marshall’s Office, the ATF, Gwinnett Sheriff’s Department, and the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office provided assistance in this case. The suspect will be transported back to Gwinnett County and booked into the Gwinnett Detention Center.

Shortly after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a “person shot call” at the corrections facility at 750 Hi Hope Rd in Lawrenceville. Upon arrival, officers found Riner with a gunshot wound.

According to police, Riner was in the parking lot outside the correctional facility when he was shot.