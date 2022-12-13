Corrections officer killed in shooting outside Gwinnett County Jail

The News: A corrections officer is dead after a shooting this morning outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex in Lawrenceville.

The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a shooting that left Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner dead.

Shortly after 06:20 a.m., officers responded to a “person shot call” at the jal at 750 Hi Hope Rd in Lawrenceville. Upon arrival, officers found Riner with a gunshot wound.

According to police, Riner was in the parking lot outside the correctional facility when he was shot.

Riner was 59 years old and lived in Dacula.

Riner was employed with the jail for over ten years.

“The Gwinnett Police department would like to extend condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers,” said Gwinnett Police spokesperson Hideshi Valle.

Police have released the photo below of the suspect.

Police are also asking that anyone who was in the area of Hi Hope Road and Swanson Drive, including Hurricane Shoals, Swanson, and 316, between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m. Tuesday to contact detectives. Police are particularly interested in anyone who may have dash cam footage in the area. They can call Investigations at 770.513.5300.

No arrest has been made, this is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case

Case Number: GP220101120