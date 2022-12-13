Arrest made in murder of 77-year-old woman in West Paces

ATLANTA — Atlanta police made an arrest Monday in the murder of a 77-year-old woman at her home in the West Paces area of Buckhead.

Antonio Marquavius Brown was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a gelony, rlder abuse, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Brown was transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.

“As our community continues to process these atrocious crimes, I also want our residents to know that these violent criminals are being apprehended and will be brought to justice,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Atlanta police say they believe 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles caught a suspect attempting to steal her 2021 Lexus SUV and was stabbed multiple times after she attempted to stop the robbery.

According to Police, the homicide happened between 11:30 and noon Saturday. Bowles’ son discovered her body after 5 p.m. Saturday when he arrived at her house for a holiday visit.

Bowles was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The killing of Ms. Bowles is, understandably, rocking our community.” Dickens said.

Dickens said he had spoken to both of Bowles sons in the aftermath of her death.

The mayor pledged to use every resource the city has to bring violent criminals in the city to justice.

“If you pull out a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail. We will use all of the tools of the Atlanta Police Department and our friends, and our partners — every resource we have — to bring to justice criminals that act in this violent way,” Dickens said.

