77-year-old woman stabbed to death at West Paces home

ATLANTA — A 77-year-old woman was stabbed to death Saturday in her home at Paces West Terrace in the Buckhead area.

Atlanta police say they believe 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles caught a suspect attempting to steal her 2021 Lexus SUV and was stabbed multiple times after she attempted to stop the robbery.

According to Police, the homicide happened between 11:30 and noon Saturday. Bowles’ son discovered her body after 5 p.m. Saturday when he arrived at her house for a holiday visit.

Bowles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered the Lexus in DeKalb County and are searching for a person of interest who was caught on surveillance footage.

Photos of the person of interest are below.

Keep in mind that the information released is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), onlinewww.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.

Any citizens with surveillance footage of the person of interest from this incident can share their footage with www.connectatl.org.

