Overnight lane closures this weekend for I-75 at Akers Mill Road

Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation will install overnight closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend.

These closures are related to the construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures:

8 p.m. on Friday, December 9 until 6 a.m. on Saturday

Two left lanes OR three right lanes will be closed on the I-75 northbound/Cumberland Boulevard ramp to I-285 eastbound under Akers Mill Road

Three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound under Akers Mill Road OR

Two left lanes will be closed on the I-285 westbound ramp to I-75 southbound/Cumberland Boulevard under Akers Mill Road

8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75 northbound/Cumberland Boulevard ramp to I-285 eastbound under Akers Mill Road

Two left lanes will be closed on the I-285 westbound ramp to I-75 southbound/Cumberland Boulevard under Akers Mill Rd

Lane closures help ensure safety for work crews and drivers in the work zone. On-site message boards and signage will alert approaching drivers of the closures in advance. This $19.6 million project is scheduled for completion spring 2023.

On-site message boards and signage will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.