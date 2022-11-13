20-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on I-75 southbound near the Pierce Avenue off ramp.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling North in the I-75 Southbound lanes, near the Pierce Avenue off-ramp, when it collided with a BMW 328I going South.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, a 35-year-old Macon man, was transported to the Navicent Health and is listed in critical condition at this time.

The driver of the BMW 328I, 20-year-old Hamadoun Oumar Diallo, of Dublin was pronounced deceased on the scene by deputy Coroner Luanne Stone.

No one else was injured during the incident. The next of kin has been notified at this time, by deputy Coroner Luanne Stone.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.