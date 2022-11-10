‘Operation Hamburglar’ nabs 3 Georgia teens accused of armed robbery

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged three juveniles with armed robbery as they investigated a string of Commercial Armed Robberies that involved seven different fast food restaurants and one pharmacy.

The Sheriff’s department has named the investigation “Operation Hamburglar.”

These armed robberies were committed from January through May.

Investigators arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the commercial armed robbery attempt of the American Faves and More. This incident took place on May 30.

Through the course of the investigation, Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators were able to follow the evidence and connect his involvement with other armed robberies that took place prior to this incident.

The boy has been charged in connection with several commercial armed robberies that occurred on Gray Highway,Riverside Drive, and PioNono Avenue.

These incidents occurred in a five month span at the beginning of 2022.

The suspect was shot in the leg during a robbery at American Faves and More. He was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

He was taken into custody after being released from medical care. He has been charged with (9 counts) of armed robbery, (10 counts) of Aggravated Assault, (10 counts) of False Imprisonment, and (7 counts) of kidnapping. He remains in custody of the Youth Detention Center.

While investigating the armed robbery that took place at Krystal’s, investigators also identified two additional 16-year-old boys who were involved. On Nov. 9, Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators interviewed the two other teens and also charged them in connection with this incident.

Both teens were taken into custody and charged with (1 count) of armed robbery, (2 counts) of Aggravated Assault, ( 2 counts) of False Imprisonment, and (1 count) of kidnapping. The teens are currently in custody at the Youth Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional charges and arrests are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information in connection with this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.