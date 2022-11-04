30-year-old arrested in death investigation on Morris Avenue

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified and charged 30-year-old Deon Hy Darre Banks with the deaths of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks.

The killing took place Nov. 3 on Morris Avenue.

Investigators identified Deon Banks as the suspect in connection with this investigation and had warrants issued for his arrest. Bibb Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies received a tip that Banks was in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Ingleside Avenue.

Banks was taken into custody, without incident, and transported to the Bibb County Law EnforcementCenter.

Banks is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond, for the charges of (2 counts) of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission to commit certain felonies, rape, false imprisonment, (4 counts) of aggravated assault, and he also has a probation violation-felony charge.