How to watch Joe Biden’s speech tonight

The Scoop: President Joe Biden is set to address the nation tonight, just six days before the midterm elections. The topic will be “protecting democracy” and Biden is expected to take on election denial in the speech.

When to watch: The speech is expected to start at 7 p.m. tonight.

How to watch: As this is a major presidential address, Biden’s speech will be carried on most news channels and broadcast networks like NBC, CBS, and ABC. You can also stream the speech live on the CBS News app.

More Information: The speech, which is expected to be political in nature, comes as a surprise. It was not previously on the president’s schedule.

Why it Matters to Georgians: One of the big races being decided in the midterms is the Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Georgia was also ground zero of the election denial campaign waged by former President Donald Trump in the wake of the 2020 election.