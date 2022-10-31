14-year-old student hit by vehicle outside Evans High School

EVANS — A 14-year-old student who was walking to school was hit by a car driven by another student Monday morning.

The pedestrian was crossing the street on Cox Road at Knight’s Way, school officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the student, who sustained injuries, but was conscious before being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Dept., the driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old student who has been charged by law enforcement.

Columbia County school officials say school operations will continue as normal, however, additional school counselors will be available for students or staff who may be impacted by this incident.