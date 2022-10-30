2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period

Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections.

Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.

Friday’s total marks 36% above day twelve of 2018 midterm early voting. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018.

“One in five active voters have already gotten their vote in, and we will hit the 2-million-mark next week,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “The strength of our voter registration system and our county election directors are on full display.”

Voters have begun to return Absentee ballots at a higher pace, and as of Friday, 144,394 ballots have been returned to county election offices.

Only 899 ballots have been rejected statewide, and those voters receive cure notices explaining how they can cure any discrepancy.

No substantial delays were reported yesterday. Early Voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of Early Voting. Georgia voters are encouraged to take advantage of the upcoming mandatory Early Voting Saturday. To find Early Voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Turnout Numbers Through 10/29/2022:

Total Turnout: 1,533,594

Early In-Person: 1,389,200

Absentee: 144,394

New Turnout Since Previous Day: 146,400

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 138,421

Absentee Since Previous Day: 7,979

Note: turnout statistics are reconciled throughout the day and daily updates will not always reflect reported totals from previous day.

Turnout Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 1,643,428

Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 922,568