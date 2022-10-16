How to vote early in Cobb County

Advance Voting for the November general election starts Monday, Oct. 17, at a dozen locations in Cobb County. A 13th location will open for one week, and voting will be available on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Elections Main Office.

Voters can click this link for a complete list of locations with dates, times, and drop box locations.

Traditionally the most popular location for advance voting has been the Elections Main Office on Whitlock Avenue.

County officials are reminding voters that the Elections Main Office has moved and will host advance voting at its new location at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta. The Whitlock location will no longer host any election activities.

Voters wishing to take advantage of advance voting can track wait times at the facilities by using this link or by visiting the advance voting page at https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting.

Elections workers started mailing absentee ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the first day allowed by law. Voters who have questions about the process or who wish to track the status of their ballot online should visit the absentee ballot page at https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting.