Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the November 8 election

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November 8 election in Georgia.

If you aren’t registered, registering to vote in Georgia is easy and can be done online. Whether you are or aren’t currently registered, here are the answers to some of your questions about registering and voting in Georgia.

Wait, there’s an election this year?: There is an election of some form or fashion every year. This year’s election is known as the midterm election, the president isn’t up for reelection, but Congressional seats are. Unless you haven’t turned on a TV or radio, or have been living under a rock for the last six months, Georgia also has an intense governor’s race and senate race on the ballot in addition to several other statewide offices.

Do I need to be registered to vote?: Yes. Georgia does not offer same-day registration, so you must register beforehand. October 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the next election.

How do I register?: Georgia makes it pretty easy to register. You can actually register online. Follow this link to register. If you’re not comfortable with online registration, the link will also tell you how to register by mail. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

I’m not sure if I am registered to vote. How can I find out?:﻿ Georgia also makes this easy. Head over to the state’s handy “My Voter Page” and enter some information about yourself. The website will tell you if you’re registered, where to vote if you are and show you a sample ballot for your precinct.

When is the election?: November 8.

What are the requirements to register to vote?:﻿ Voters must be a citizen of Georgia and the United States, they must live in the county and city they are voting in. Voters also have to be at least 17 and a half years old, not be serving a sentence for a felony and cannot have been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

How will I know once my registration is complete?:﻿ You should receive a voter registration card in the mail. If you don’t, you can go to the My Voter Page to check the status of your registration.

What do I do if I’ve moved since the last time I voted?:﻿ Good news! You don’t have to re-register, but you do have to change your address. This can be done by going to the online voter registration page. This is the same page you go to if you need to register to vote, but it can also be used to change your address. This also applies to name changes, so if you just got married, you’ll need to update your voter info as well.

Can I vote absentee?: Yes. You don’t actually have to be out of county or out of state. Any resident of Georgia can vote absentee for any reason or no reason. All you have to do is contact your local registrar’s office to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you. In Georgia you have to show your ID to vote in-person, and you have to prove you have that ID in order to vote absentee. You will have to provide the ID number on your driver’s license or state ID card to prove your identity. Don’t know how to contact your registrar? Just head over to the — you guessed it — My Voter Page to find your county registrar’s contact information.

What if I forgot to get an absentee ballot and can’t make it to the polls on Election Day? Is there any way I can still vote?: Yes. Polls in your area will be open prior to the election for Early Voting. This allows you to vote on your schedule and at a time that is convenient for you instead of having to wait for Election Day. Early voting may not be at your usual polling place, so you’ll need to visit the My Voter Page to find out where you can go to vote early. For this election, early voting begins Oct. 17.

I requested an absentee ballot, but didn’t fill it out in time. Can I still vote in person?:﻿ You may. You’ll just need to take your absentee ballot to the polls with you. Hand it to the nice poll-worker who will promptly destroy it. Once your absentee ballot has been disposed of, you can vote the traditional way on the traditional day.

How long do I have to vote on Election Day?: With a few exceptions for polls that are open later, polls must be open from at least from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the state. Employers in Georgia are also required to allow time off to vote.

Do I need an ID to vote?:﻿ In Georgia, a photo ID is required to vote. Most commonly, this is your driver’s license, but you can also use any federal or military ID, a passport or any state issued ID. If you’re an employee of any level of government, you can use your employee ID. If you have none of these forms of identification, you can visit your county office of voter registration to obtain a free voter ID.

My driver’s license is expired. Can I still use it to vote?:﻿ Well, we’d recommend getting your driver’s license renewed first, but if for some reason that’s not possible, you can use an expired driver’s license as a valid form of ID. We highly recommend that you have someone with an unexpired license drive you to the polls though. Unless, of course, you own a horse and travel on horseback and that’s why you’ve allowed your driver’s license to expire.

I have a tendency to leave my driver’s license in my other pants. If I do this on election day, can I still vote?: Really? You commonly drive places without your license? You may need help with more things than just voting, but, if you somehow find yourself at the polls with no ID, you can fill out what’s called a provisional ballot.

Your vote will be recorded, but not counted until you can prove you are a valid voter. The poll worker will provide you with written instructions on how to turn your provisional ballot into an actual ballot. Here’s hoping you didn’t forget your glasses or contacts as well.

I don’t have childcare for my children. Can I take them to vote?: Yes. The state encourages children to accompany their parents to the polls. It is an educational experience. They only ask that your children stay with you, don’t interfere with anyone else’s desire to vote, and keep their hands off the voting machines.