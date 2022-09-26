Got questions about how Georgia’s votes are counted? Here’s your chance to see for yourself

If you have questions about the integrity of Georgia’s elections and whether or not your vote actually counts, Georgia’s elections chief is inviting you to see for yourself how the votes are tabulated.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is encouraging the public to be active participants in the upcoming November General Election by attending Logic & Accuracy testing.

Dates and times vary in all 159 counties. Logic & Accuracy testing allows the public to observe the testing of election equipment by election officials prior to its deployment into precincts. Logic & Accuracy testing ensures that all components of election systems operate in the matter in which their programming intends.

The tests make sure that the touchscreen properly displays the ballot, that the optical scanners can read the ballot properly, and that the results will be tabulated accurately.

“By attending Logic & Accuracy testing, Georgians can view elections processes first-hand and have the confidence that the procedures in place ensure maximum election integrity,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The Secretary of State’s office maintains a list of both Logic and Accuracy testing dates, and early processing periods on its website.

Dates and times vary by county, and county elections offices will post any additional information on their respective websites.

The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 11, and early voting starts Oct. 17.

Stay Informed Stay in the loop about this story and others like it by signing up for our free email newsletter. Email Please wait... Thank you for signing up.

Get More Context: With the barrage of information coming through your social media feeds and phone notifications, it can be hard to get a clear picture of what’s happening in your community and throughout the state. Click here to see what else is happening in The Peach State and get your news in context instead of relying on social media feeds and notifications for your news. We’ll help you stay informed.