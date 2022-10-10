Marietta man dies in fatal collision on Cobb Parkway

MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday just before 1 p.m.

According to police, Kevin Michael Johnson, of Marietta, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic. A Powder Springs man was in a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, north of the approaching Chevrolet.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the International straight truck,” said Cobb Police Officer S.A. Barner. “The Chevrolet came to an uncontrolled rest and remained in contact with the rear of the International straight truck. Both vehicles were oriented in a north-facing direction.”

Johnson was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His next of kin has been notified.

The Powder Springs man was not injured in the collision.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.