Georgia police officer injured by motorist on I-75

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash on I-75 northbound near Ernest Barrett Parkway overpass that occurred on Sunday at 12:19 a.m. involving a Cobb County Police officer.

Two Cobb County Police officers, Officer Katelynne Daws and Officer Gary Marsicek had just taken a driver into custody during a traffic stop on I-75 North near Barrett Pkwy.

Both of their marked patrol vehicles were illuminated with flashing blue lights, with one in the right shoulder and the other in the far right lane. 31-year-old Edward Hardnett of Rossville was being secured in the back seat of one of the patrol cars by Marsicek when police say a 2021 Honda Accord traveling north struck the first patrol vehicle and continued forward striking the second patrol vehicle.

Marsicek ended up being pinned between a patrol vehicle and a guardrail during the collision. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

Daws was transported to Kennestone Hospital and treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

Hardnett was transported to Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord did not report any injuries and was subsequently taken into custody.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.