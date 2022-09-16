Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Cory McKenzie Mull, of Macon, was driving a Mazda 3 going north on Zebulon Road when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.

The vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway. Mull was pronounced dead on scene.

No one else was injured in the collision.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

