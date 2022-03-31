Unidentified hiker found dead on Springer Mountain

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help in identifying a man believed to be a hiker on Springer Mountain found dead on January 21.

The man’s body was found specifically off the Benton MacKaye Trail, which is part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County.

A forensic artist’s rendering of the man is above.

The man was wearing a small gray t-shirt, a gray fleece long sleeve shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30×32, gray wool boot socks, and Keen brand hiking boots size 10.5.

The man had in his possession a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment and a small black folding shovel.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI Cleveland Office at 706-348-4866.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.