If you live in Columbia County it is time to register your kids for school

The Columbia County School District has opened registration for new students in grades kindergarten through 12th for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Parents and legal guardians can now register their children online and upload the necessary documentation, such as birth certificates and proofs of residency, from the comfort of their home computers.

“The new online registration process will make it easier for parents and guardians to enroll their children in our school district and ensure they have a smooth start to the new school year,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway.

For families with children currently enrolled in the district and planning to return for the 2023-2024 school year, the Annual Update has been replaced with a new Existing Student Registration process. Beginning on July 5, 2023, parents can complete the Existing Student Registration using the Parent Portal. The district encourages parents to access the Parent Portal before the end of the current school year to ensure smooth access over the summer months.

“The Existing Student Registration process helps us maintain accurate and up-to-date information on our students, which is crucial for their safety and success,” explained Dr. Carraway.

It is essential for parents and guardians to complete all new and existing student registrations and provide the required documentation before the first day of school, which falls on August 4, 2023.

For more details on registration timelines, requirements, and Parent Portal tutorials, interested parties can visit the Columbia County Board of Education’s website at www.ccboe.net/registration/.