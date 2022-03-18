Crash on Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County kills one

A 48-year-old Cumming man was killed in a crash on Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County Friday morning.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County 9-1-1 received several calls at about 7 a.m. regarding two people being struck by a vehicle on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane.

The initial investigation revealed that a Toyota Prius was traveling south on Peachtree Parkway and made a sudden left turn onto the concrete median that divided the roadway. Several people stopped to assist with the crashed vehicle.

According to sheriff’s officials, two citizens were attempting to open the driver’s side door when they were struck by a 2006 Dodge Durango that was traveling north on Peachtree Parkway. The Prius partially obstructed the view of the lane and the Durango driver officials say did not see the pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians was transported to Northside Forsyth with non-life-threatening injuries and the other, 48-year-old John Waldon, of Cumming, was transported to Emory Johns Creek where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This case remains under investigation by the Traffic Specialists Unit.